The BOJ announces the outcome of its comprehensive review on past monetary easing steps.
- comprehensive review concludes it is appropriate for the Bank to continue conducting monetary policy from the perspective of the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% price stability target.
- review states that the Bank should not exclude any specific measures at this point when considering the future conduct of monetary policy.
- review notes that the quantitative effects of their measures are uncertain compared with conventional monetary policy measures.
- review finds that monetary easing affected inflation expectations to some degree but was not sufficiently effective to anchor inflation at 2%.
- review highlights that long-term interest rates were pushed down by about 1 percentage point since 2016.
- review estimates the impact of large-scale monetary easing on GDP to be between +1.3% and +1.8%.