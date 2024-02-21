Reuters with the info, in brief:
Given
- the recession
- persistently weak Japanese economic data (Core machinery orders out Monday showed an annual fall, the trade balance moved back into deficit in January despite better exports)
- inflation was still above the BOJ's 2% target in December but slowing
there seems little reason for the central bank to shift policy. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda noted the BOJ will remain data-dependent for now, and may choose to hold off on any policy shifts until after the economy returns to growth. That could mean until the next positive GDP reading; the preliminary Q1 release is due on May 16.