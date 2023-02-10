Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Amamiya (leadership contender) to appear in parliament today
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiyawill appear before the Diet Friday, 10 February 2023 in the afternoon.
USD/JPY is being marked higher on this.
Amamiya is the current favourite to become Governor, based on leaks:
He is not a certainty, though. Hirohide Yamaguchi is also in contention to be next Governor.
- helped mould the asset purchases programme the BoJ
Read this Term started in 2010
- agreed to the joint BoJ/government statement to achieve the 2% inflation
Read this Term target in 2013
- but has been critic of the current round of asset purchases as well as YCC, viewing them as unsustainable
