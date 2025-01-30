At 0600 GMT / 0100 US Eastern time Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino will be speaking.

At a seminar hosted by Japan's Hitotsubashi University.

I don't have a topic for this.

As an aside, the last time Himino spoke publicly on policy was a couple of weeks prior to the Bank's January 24 rate hike. Himino's remarks that day were, in a nutshell, that if Bank forecasts are being met then they'd hike rates. If you recall, the yen dropped sharply but then gained it all back nearly as quickly. I put this down to

Himino's comments that day heralded the rate hike to come. It'll be interesting to hear what he has to say today.

Especially given that There is some firming up of pricing for a May Bank of Japan rate hike.

USD/JPY update:

Earlier on that yen appreciation: