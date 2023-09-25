Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says the BoJ will not directly target FX in guiding monetary policy

If the BOJ did directly target the yen with policy they'd be running afoul of all sorts of agreements Japan has with the G7.

Further:

May end YCC when stable and sustainable achievement of 2% inflation target is foreseen

Don't have a clear image in mind yet on how to tweak YCC

Don't expect a positive wage cycle to emerge when consumption, capex are sluggish

Earlier from Ueda:

Similar comments today also: