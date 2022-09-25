Japan is back from a long weekend today, Friday was a market holiday there.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking with business leaders in Osaka later on Monday, due at 0530 GMT on 26 September 2022.

Given the BOJ were instructed (by Japan's ministry of Finance) to intervene in the JPY last week after its weakness above 145.70 you can expect some sort of remarks from Kuroda today on the yen. He won't be talking it down.

ForexLive European FX news wrap: Japan intervenes to buy the yen, first time since 1998

USD/JPY update (can you spot the intervention? ;-) ):

usdyen chart 26 September 2022