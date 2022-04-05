I'm not sure which event/venue Kuroda is speaking at.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Japan's economy is likely to recover
- Japan's inflation to clearly accelerate due to sharp rise in energy prices, dissipating effects of cellphone fee cuts
- impact of Ukraine crisis on Japan's economy is extremely uncertain
-
expected rise in inflation driven by increase in import costs, which could hurt Japan's economy via decline in household income, corporate profits
-
BOJ will maintain powerful monetary easing to support economy still in the midst of recovering from pandemic hit
-
BOJ will strive to ensure market stability through ample liquidity provision
USD/JPY is not doing a real lot in response: