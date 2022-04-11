BOJ
BOJ Governor Kuroda says Japan's financial system is stable as a whole - can ease further
-
Says that the BOJ stands ready to ease policy further without hesitation as needed
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speech
Note his comment on financial stability. Financial stability concerns are often used as a supportive factor by those wanting to reduce policy accommodation. K says its not an issue though.
- Japan's economy showing some signs of weakness but picking up as a trend
- Japan's economy likely to recover as impact of covid-19, supply constraints ease
- Japan's consumer inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term moving around 0.5%
- Japan's consumer inflation likely to clearly accelerate pace of increase
- there is very high uncertainty on how developments in Ukraine affect Japan's economy and prices via markets, asset price moves and overseas growth
- Japan's financial system stable as a whole
- BOJ will maintain ultra-loose policy to stably achieve 2% inflation target
- Japan's inflationary pressure likely to heighten as a trend
- BOJ stands ready to ease policy further without hesitation as needed
- must remain vigilant to impact of pandemic on domestic, overseas economies
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW