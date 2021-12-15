Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking, expressing a degree of optimism on inflation moving towards the BOJ target (of 2%)

Japan's economy is not in a state of stagflation

rise in corporate wholesale prices not immediately translating into higher consumer inflation

there's a chance consumer inflation may approach 2% through various channels

what's desirable is for price rises to be accompanied by higher wages, rising corporate profits and economic recovery

BOJ will patiently maintain monetary easing to achieve as soon as possible condition in which prices rise in tandem with economic recovery

Kuroda maintains the policy will remain easy. USD/JPY has dipped a few points on his inflation comment but only a few.