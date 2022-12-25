Most major forex centres are closed for a holiday Monday (26 December 2022).
I posted who is open and who is closed here:
Japan is open Monday, 26 December 2022, and BOJ Gov. Kuroda is speaking:
- scheduled for 0350 GMT on 26 December 2022 (this is 2250pm NY time on 25 December)
- Kuroda is addressing a meeting of Councillors of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) in Tokyo. Keidanren is a significant organisation in Japan with close links to Japan’s ruling Liberal-Democratic Party. It provides advice to the government on economic issues.
Last week the BOJ widened its tolerance band for JGB yields, sending a shockwave through global markets:
- ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: BOJ pivot sends the yen rocketing higher across board
- ForexLive European FX news wrap: Yen flying high after BOJ policy tweak
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Yen hits new highs as the BOJ fallout continues
USD/JPY plunged on the announcement and the swings continued:
