I've posted a couple of times on this already, most recently:
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda speech is from 10am local time on Monday
- 0100 GMT (Monday), 2000 US Eastern time (Sunday)
Q&A follows at 1.45 pm local time on Monday
- 0445 GMT (Monday), 2345 US Eastern time (Sunday)
Via Wall Street Journal:
- Gov. Ueda will speak to business leaders in Nagoya, Japan. Given the yen’s recent sharp weakness posing renewed risk of inflation in Japan, investors will watch for any clues on the timing of the BOJ’s next rate hike. Many economists expect an additional BOJ rate increase in December or January. The JGB 10-year yield rises 0.5 bp to 1.075%; the 30-year yield is down 1 bp at 2.285%.