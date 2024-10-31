ICYMI, from the Bank of Japan on Thursday:

A snippet now via UBS on what they gleaned from the Bank of Japan yesterday.

Analysts there say Ueda hinted at market volatility being the main blockage to further rate hikes ('policy normalisation' in central bank gobbledegook speak) at present. UBS also note that the buyers that they had seen pivoted to selling during Ueda's press conference. They attribute some of this to trimming positions taken on Monday after the weekend election.

USD/JPY update: