Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments:

virtuous cycle strengthened gradually last year

plans to increase interest rates with continued economic improvements

timing on adjustment is dependent on economy and inflation

momentum for wage increases is key

must be vigilant to various risks in deciding timing for adjusting degree of monetary support

hopes that wage, prices increase at balanced pace in 2025

Japanese markets opened today for the first time in 2025.

The yen has lost some ground but USD/JPY has not pierced 158.00, yet at least: