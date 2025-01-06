Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments:
- virtuous cycle strengthened gradually last year
- plans to increase interest rates with continued economic improvements
- timing on adjustment is dependent on economy and inflation
- momentum for wage increases is key
- must be vigilant to various risks in deciding timing for adjusting degree of monetary support
- hopes that wage, prices increase at balanced pace in 2025
Japanese markets opened today for the first time in 2025.
The yen has lost some ground but USD/JPY has not pierced 158.00, yet at least: