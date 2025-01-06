Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments:

  • virtuous cycle strengthened gradually last year
  • plans to increase interest rates with continued economic improvements
  • timing on adjustment is dependent on economy and inflation
  • momentum for wage increases is key
  • must be vigilant to various risks in deciding timing for adjusting degree of monetary support
  • hopes that wage, prices increase at balanced pace in 2025

Japanese markets opened today for the first time in 2025.

The yen has lost some ground but USD/JPY has not pierced 158.00, yet at least:

usdyen Bank of Japan Governor Ueda 06 January 2025 2