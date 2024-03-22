Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

BOJ JGB holdings will remain at current levels for the time being

As seen in the rise in the overnight call rate, our decision this week was an interest rate hike

We would like to eventually decrease our JGB buying but for time being, we will take a wait-and-see stance

Our latest decision is based on understanding that we will leave it to markets to determine long-term rate moves

BOJ’s massive stimulus deployed by former governor Kuroda helped arrest sharp yen rises at the time, created jobs and improved corporate profits

Won't comment on recent FX moves

