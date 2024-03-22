Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

  • BOJ JGB holdings will remain at current levels for the time being
  • As seen in the rise in the overnight call rate, our decision this week was an interest rate hike
  • We would like to eventually decrease our JGB buying but for time being, we will take a wait-and-see stance
  • Our latest decision is based on understanding that we will leave it to markets to determine long-term rate moves
  • BOJ’s massive stimulus deployed by former governor Kuroda helped arrest sharp yen rises at the time, created jobs and improved corporate profits
  • Won't comment on recent FX moves

