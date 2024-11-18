Bank of Japan Governor Ueda in Nagoya to deliver a speech and take questions from business executives.

In summary:

Economic Activity:

Corporate Sector: Business sentiment has improved, with corporate profits on an upward trend. Firms maintain active investment stances, focusing on future growth areas such as digitalization and decarbonization.

Household Sector: Private consumption shows a moderate increasing trend, supported by clear rises in nominal wages and summer bonuses.

Overall Outlook: A virtuous cycle of rising income leading to higher spending is gradually intensifying, with real GDP projected to grow around 1% in the coming fiscal years.

Price Developments:

Current Inflation: The year-on-year increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all items excluding fresh food was 2.4% in September 2024. While the impact of past import price rises has eased, services prices remain stable, indicating a shift in inflation drivers from cost-push factors to domestic wage increases.

Outlook: The CPI is expected to continue rising moderately, with underlying inflation gradually increasing as the output gap improves and medium- to long-term inflation expectations rise.

Monetary Policy:

Policy Adjustments: In July 2024, the Bank of Japan raised the policy interest rate to around 0.25% and outlined a plan to reduce Japanese government bond purchases, aiming for sustainable achievement of the 2% price stability target.

Future Stance: The Bank plans to continue with gradual policy rate hikes, maintaining accommodative financial conditions to support economic activity.

Governor Ueda emphasized the importance of a balanced approach to monetary policy, ensuring that adjustments are made cautiously to avoid economic shocks and to support the ongoing virtuous cycle between wages and prices.

Q&A follows at 1.45 pm local time on Monday

0445 GMT (Monday), 2345 US Eastern time (Sunday)

Perhaps we will get better clues on near term monetary policy from this. The Bank next meet in December 18 -19.

