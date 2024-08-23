Bank of Japan Governor Ueda still speaking in parliament. More specifically on the yen now:
FX moves could affect BOJ's median forecast
BOJ hiked rates in July as economy, prices were moving in line with forecast, and there were upside risks to inflation due to rising import costs from weak yen
FX volatility could affect our median forecasts, in which case we will decide what would be appropriate policy response to such change in forecasts
USD/JPY update, its been dropping on all the remarks from ueda so far today:
