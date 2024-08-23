Bank of Japan Governor Ueda still speaking in parliament. More specifically on the yen now:

FX rates could affect economy through various routes

FX moves affect economy through various channels

FX moves at times could affect economy, as well as risks to economic forecast

FX moves could affect BOJ's median forecast

BOJ hiked rates in July as economy, prices were moving in line with forecast, and there were upside risks to inflation due to rising import costs from weak yen

FX volatility could affect our median forecasts, in which case we will decide what would be appropriate policy response to such change in forecasts

FX volatility could also create upside, downside risks to our forecasts, in which case we will scrutinise degree of risk to determine whether policy response needed

USD/JPY update, its been dropping on all the remarks from ueda so far today: