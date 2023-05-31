Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

  • It may be difficult to deny the possibility that we are already in a new normal that is different from the period of 'low for long' inflation
  • As a result of increases in the variety of tool kits and also advances in monetary policy making, central banks need to be more careful about how they communicate
  • In scheduled policy review, boj will review the interaction between measures it took and economic activity, prices, and financial conditions, and the positive effects and the side effects, drawing on the knowledge in japan and abroad

USD/JPY is up a few tics or so, circa 139.86

ueda boj Bank of Japan 15 May 2023