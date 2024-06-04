Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments crossing:
- If underlying inflation moves as we project, we will adjust degree of monetary support
- If our economic, price projections and assessment of risks change, that will also be reason to change interest rate levels
- Our policy goal is price stability, so won't guide policy to fund fiscal spending
- Our basic stance is to allow the market to set long-term interest rates
- We have maintained the current pace of Japanese Government Bond buying to avoid big discontinuity in bind buying operations
- We are ready to conduct nimble market operations if there are sharp rises in long-term rates