Bank of Japan Governor Ueda comments crossing:

  • If underlying inflation moves as we project, we will adjust degree of monetary support
  • If our economic, price projections and assessment of risks change, that will also be reason to change interest rate levels
  • Our policy goal is price stability, so won't guide policy to fund fiscal spending
  • Our basic stance is to allow the market to set long-term interest rates
  • We have maintained the current pace of Japanese Government Bond buying to avoid big discontinuity in bind buying operations
  • We are ready to conduct nimble market operations if there are sharp rises in long-term rates
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda 19 December 2023