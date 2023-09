More again from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, trying his hand at some verbal intervention to support the yen.

Who wants to tell the Gov that a 500-odd bp yield differential between the US and Japan is a very strong fundamental that is moving the USD/JPY rate?

Ueda:

important for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals

BOJ hopes to work closely with the government to scrutinise the impact of FX moves on the economy and prices

USD/JPY not doing a lot: