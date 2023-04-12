Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says that he told the G7 that the BOJ will carry on with its monetary easing until the inflation target is reached stably and sustainably

  • said Japanese CPI is currently around 3% but that its likely to fall ahead
  • Bank of Japan should pay more attention to the risk of failing to achieve the 2% inflation target with a premature end to easing, rather than risk falling behind the curve on inflation

Ueda doesn't sound like a guy in a rush to trim back on easy policy.

Ueda the latest in a long, long line of central bankers saying inflation is transitory - will he get caught out like so many of them?

A bit of a choruse on 'transitory from European Central Bank officials Lane, Stournaras, and Knott.