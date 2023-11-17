Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says Japan's economy is recovering moderately

capex rising moderately

Japan's economy is likely to keep recovering moderately

Japans' trend inflation likely to gradually accelerate toward 2% through fiscal 2025

Must carefully watch impact of market moves, including fx, on economy, prices

Will patiently maintain easy policy

We cannot say yet with conviction our price target will be stably, sustainably met

Important to scrutinise whether Japan sees positive wage-inflation cycle

Will take some time but inflationary pressure driven by cost-push factors are likely to dissipate

There is still high uncertainty on whether japan can see positive wage-inflation cycle

Govt, BOJ share view on desirable direction on economy, inflation

Don't expect 10-year JGB yield to rise sharply above our 1% reference even if yields come under upward pressure

Bolding above is mine. Same old from Ueda.