More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, speaking extensively in the Diet today:

By keeping current monetary policy stance, will move closer to achieving price target

Decided at July MPM that adjusting degree of monetary easing appropriate from standpoint of stably, sustainably achieving price target

Real rates likely remain negative, easy financial conditions will keep supporting economy

Fx rate determined by various factors

Weak yen since 2022 comes as market participants focused on rate differentials between us and Japan

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Wage growth momentum is spreading to overall economy but there are some disparities among firms

Earlier from Ueda and fin min Suzuki:

USD/JPY fell away while all this was going on this morning in Tokyo. Its around 145.50 now.