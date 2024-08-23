Bank of Japan Governor Ueda again from parliament:
- BOJ’s policy path to neutral interest rate remains highly uncertain
- Japan's short-term interest rate is still very low so if the economy is in good shape, BOJ will move rates up to levels deemed neutral to economy
- There is very high uncertainty on where Japan's policy rate might eventually rise to
We've had plenty from him and others today:
- BOJ Governor Ueda says concerns over US economy slowdown behind recent market rout
- BoJ Ueda will adjust monetary easing if our economy price outlook is likely to be achieved