Bank of Japan Governor Ueda again from parliament:

  • BOJ’s policy path to neutral interest rate remains highly uncertain
  • Japan's short-term interest rate is still very low so if the economy is in good shape, BOJ will move rates up to levels deemed neutral to economy
  • There is very high uncertainty on where Japan's policy rate might eventually rise to

We've had plenty from him and others today:

