Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

Companies becoming more active in raising prices, wages than before

Whether wage hikes will broaden and become embedded in society, firms begin to hike prices on prospects of rising wages, will be key to judging whether inflation target will be met sustainably

When inflation sustainably hits 2%, wages are likely to be rising at around the same pace or higher

We will maintain negative rate, ycc framework until sustained achievement of 2% inflation comes into sight

In what order we will end these policies will depend on economic, price developments at the time of an exit

Ueda was speaking from his appearance in the Japanese parliament, the Diet.

Ueda is scheduled to speak at 0835 GMT (0335US Eastern time)