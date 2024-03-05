Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke at the FIN/SUM 2024 (Fintech Summit) today.

His topic was:

What to Know about Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bank of Japan has been proceeding with the pilot program for CBDC -- my topic today -- since 2023. We continue to engage in various efforts to envision the future of the overall payment system

The text is that link.

He didn't have anything to say on the economy, wages, inflation, the yen, monetary policy, or anything else that we are really interested in from him ;-)

Plenty of big guns at the FIN/SUM.