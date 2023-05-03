A catch-up on remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda from a meeting of finance leaders from the ASEAN+3. This group comprises the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, China and South Korea. The meeting was held in Incheon, South Korea.

"The risks Asia faces are smaller than those for other regions,"

Sais that the region's financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers and have little exposure to the problematic banks

"But policymakers must guard against possible spillovers from uncertainties over US and European economies"

There are no reports of any comments from him on BOJ policy.

L to R: Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki