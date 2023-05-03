A catch-up on remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda from a meeting of finance leaders from the ASEAN+3. This group comprises the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, China and South Korea. The meeting was held in Incheon, South Korea.
- "The risks Asia faces are smaller than those for other regions,"
Sais that the region's financial institutions have sufficient capital buffers and have little exposure to the problematic banks
- "But policymakers must guard against possible spillovers from uncertainties over US and European economies"
There are no reports of any comments from him on BOJ policy.
L to R: Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki