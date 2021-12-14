Summary of BOJ money market operations comes via a Reuters report:

BOJ on Tuesday made two offers, including one to buy bonds worth 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) for immediate fund provision. Under another offer, it would buy 7 trillion yen to inject funds for a period between Dec. 15-16.

Both offers have arrangements to sell the bonds back.

Including an offer to inject 2 trillion yen made on Monday, the central bank offered to inject a combined 11 trillion yen in the first such operation conducted in nearly two years.

Japan rates have inched to near zero in past days on rising fund demand toward the year-end.

The Bank of Japan meet this week, on the 16th and 17th.