TD on verbal intervention that we are currently seeing:

Ministry of Finance (MOF) officials (e.g., Suzuki, Matsuno) repeated the JPY jawboning ... in a warning to speculators that imminent intervention is on the table, especially with USD/JPY on a path towards 150.

And the politics behind the scenes playing out:

The JPY weakness is taking a hit on Kishida's popularity in the polls which probably nudged the government to unveil a new set of economic measures next week. We doubt authorities want media headlines on JPY weakness to overshadow the fiscal announcements, and lean towards them pulling the intervention trigger.

And, what to expect should the word be given to intervene by buying yen:

If they intervene >150, watching 146.5 as first support before a retest of the psychological 145 level again – past intervention efforts usually have an initial effect of a 5 big-figure drop in USD/JPY.

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda seated with Japan's finance minister Suzuki

A note on the mechanics of intervention: