Bank of Japan offers to buy Japanese Government Bonds:

JPY 475bln in 1-3yr

JPY 475bln in 3-5yr

JPY 550bln in 5-10yr

JPY 250bln in 10yr-25yr

offers to buy JGBs at a fixed-rate in an unlimited amount in 5yr-10yr maturities

That 10 yr maturity is where the BOJ has focused its Yield Curve Control.

Higher yields are leaking out in other maturities and the Bank makes some effort through these buys to control yields in these.

There is no sign of an imminent policy change from the BOJ, as I mentioned earlier in this post:

USD/JPY update: