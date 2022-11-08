Bank of Japan offers to buy Japanese Government Bonds:
- JPY 475bln in 1-3yr
- JPY 475bln in 3-5yr
- JPY 550bln in 5-10yr
- JPY 250bln in 10yr-25yr
- offers to buy JGBs at a fixed-rate in an unlimited amount in 5yr-10yr maturities
That 10 yr maturity is where the BOJ has focused its Yield Curve Control.
Higher yields are leaking out in other maturities and the Bank makes some effort through these buys to control yields in these.
There is no sign of an imminent policy change from the BOJ, as I mentioned earlier in this post:
USD/JPY update: