Bank of Japan June meeting minutes

  • A few members said import prices rising due to recent yen fall, creating upside inflation risk
  • One member said cost-push inflation could heighten underlying inflation if it leads to higher inflation expectations, wage increases
  • One member said pass-through of higher labour costs accelerating, could appear in consumer inflation
  • One member said BOJ might need to consider adjusting degree of monetary easing as inflation might overshoot due to renewed cost-push pressure
  • One member said BOJ must raise rates at appropriate timing without delay
  • One member said rate hike must be done only after inflation makes clear rebound, data confirms heightening in inflation expectations
  • Members agreed recent weak yen pushes up inflation, warrants vigilance in guiding monetary policy
  • One member said BOJ’s monetary policy should not be swayed by short-term fx moves
Bank of Japan says that while the economy is picking up risks from a resurgence in COVID-19 remain a