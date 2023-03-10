- Short term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1%
- 10 year JGB yield target unchanged at around 0%
- +/-50bp band for 10-year JGB yield target left unchanged
- The BOJ says the vote on YCC was unanimous
Headlines via Reuters:
- BOJ leaves unchanged forward guidance on interest rates
- Japan's economy picking up
- Japan's economy expected to recover as impact of pandemic, supply constraints fade
- Exports and output moving sideways, capex and consumption increasingly moderately
- Core consumer inflation moving around 4%
- Inflation expectations heightening
- Will keep balance of commercial paper holdings around 2 trln yen
- Will purchase corporate bonds at about the same pace as before covid so amount outstanding will gradually return to pre-pandemic level of around 3 trln yen
---
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda press conference will follow at 0630 GMT.
His last one!