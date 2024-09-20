Bank of Japan current short-term rate is 0.25%
- Japan's economy recovering moderately, albeit with some weaknesses
- Inflation expectations heightening moderately
- Inflation likely to be at level generally consistent with BOJ's price target in second half of our 3-year projection period through fiscal 2026
- Consumption rising moderately as a trend
- Japan's economy likely to achieve growth above potential
- Must be vigilant to impact of financial, fx market moves on Japan's economy, prices
- Impact of FX volatility on prices has become larger than in the past
