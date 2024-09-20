Bank of Japan current short-term rate is 0.25%

  • Japan's economy recovering moderately, albeit with some weaknesses
  • Inflation expectations heightening moderately
  • Inflation likely to be at level generally consistent with BOJ's price target in second half of our 3-year projection period through fiscal 2026
  • Consumption rising moderately as a trend
  • Japan's economy likely to achieve growth above potential
  • Must be vigilant to impact of financial, fx market moves on Japan's economy, prices
  • Impact of FX volatility on prices has become larger than in the past

Full text of the statement is here

Dates ahead for the rest of this year and into H1 of 2025 for the BoJ:

boj Bank of Japan dates 20 September 2024 2