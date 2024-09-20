Bank of Japan current short-term rate is 0.25%

Japan's economy recovering moderately, albeit with some weaknesses

Inflation expectations heightening moderately

Inflation likely to be at level generally consistent with BOJ's price target in second half of our 3-year projection period through fiscal 2026

Consumption rising moderately as a trend

Japan's economy likely to achieve growth above potential

Must be vigilant to impact of financial, fx market moves on Japan's economy, prices

Impact of FX volatility on prices has become larger than in the past

---

Full text of the statement is here

---

Dates ahead for the rest of this year and into H1 of 2025 for the BoJ: