Former Bank of Japan chief economist Sekine in a Bloomberg report. In brief:

  • BOJ may raise its rates as many as three more times this year
  • Next move potentially coming in June
  • Sekine citing how much room there is to adjust its “excessively” easy settings

more to come

***

Toshitaka Sekine is a Professor in the Asian Public Policy Program at Hitotsubashi University.

  • prior to taking up the current position, he spent 33 years as an economist at the Bank of Japan, the BIS and the IMF
  • was the Director-General of the Research and Statistics Department, equivalent to the “Chief Economist” of the Bank of Japan from 2015 until 2019
sekine boj 17 May 2024 2