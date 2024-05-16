Former Bank of Japan chief economist Sekine in a Bloomberg report. In brief:
- BOJ may raise its rates as many as three more times this year
- Next move potentially coming in June
- Sekine citing how much room there is to adjust its “excessively” easy settings
Toshitaka Sekine is a Professor in the Asian Public Policy Program at Hitotsubashi University.
- prior to taking up the current position, he spent 33 years as an economist at the Bank of Japan, the BIS and the IMF
- was the Director-General of the Research and Statistics Department, equivalent to the “Chief Economist” of the Bank of Japan from 2015 until 2019