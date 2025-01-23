Late news:

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakamura is attending the meeting by telephone. The BoJ says Nakamura is recovering from a possible infection.

The Bank of Japan raised rates in March 2024, ending its negative interest rate policy regime. The Bank increased short-term interest rates to a range of 0% to 0.1%.

It followed up in July, when it further raised the key interest rate to 0.25%.

Those two rate hikes were the first in (not quite) 20 years! The Bank hiked once in 2006 and 2007:

The Bank is widely expected to raise its short term rate again tomorrow: