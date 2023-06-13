Bank of Japan meeting concludes Friday - preview
Snippet via Deutsche Bank on what to expect from the Bank of Japan later this week. DB doesn't expect changes to the current policy.
- Given there won't be an Outlook Report, ... (see the BOJ
BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term) as
likely continuing to focus on downside inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term risks but emphasises
that inflation and currency are among key catalysts for a policy change
DB have "significantly" increased its inflation forecast for Japan. I posted earlier on Nomura with the same:
ps. The BOJ statement is due on Friday. Earlier previews
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda has been moving only very slowly.
