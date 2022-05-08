Headlines via Reuters:
- one member said markets may turn risk aversive if rising inflation triggers withdrawal of monetary easing by central banks
- members agreed japan's economy likely to recover on rising external demand, accomodative monetary policy
- a few members said spring wage negotiations showed some bright signs such as big firms' wage hikes
- several members said that the chance of the recent import price rises leading to a sustained increase in consumer inflation is low
As posted earlier, the minutes are preceded well in advance by the 'Summary', link here:
Full text of the minutes:
Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 17 and 18
USD/JPY is sedate: