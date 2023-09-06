Coming up at 0130 GMT, 2130 US Eastern time, Bank of Japan board member Junko Nakagawa to deliver a speech and hold a news conference later.
The last time we heard from her was back in February if memory (and Google) serves.
Links here:
- BOJ's Nakagawa says easy monetary policy is important for the time being, supports economy
- BOJ's Nakagawa: We're aiming for positive economic cycle accompanied by higher wages
There has been a lot of water under the bridge since then, but it seems not many at the BOJ have changed their minds much.