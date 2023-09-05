At 0130 GMT on Wednesday, 6 September 2023, which is 2130 US Eastern time on Tuesday 5 September, Bank of Japan board member Hajime Takata delivers a speech and afterwards holds a news conference.

We don't hear from Takata much, the last time I have a record of him speaking publicly was back in March. Back then he was a strong advocate of maintaining very loose policy. Since then the Bank has a new governor and has bumped up its tolerance band for JGB yield to 1% from around zero. I don't want to pre-empt what Takata might say today but I don't suspect it'll be a monetary policy bombshell. Famous last words.