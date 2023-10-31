BOJ October 30 / 31 Monetary Policy Board meeting decision - no extension of the cap to 1.5% but instead formalised the 1% cap.

Keeps short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

Keeps 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

Widens reference range to 1.0% point up and down each around its 10-year JGB yield target vs previous 0.5% point

Flexibly increase JGB buying, fixed-rate operations and collateral fund-supply operations

Changes language around 1.0% 10-year JGB yield cap

Decides to keep yield target but make 1% a reference cap

Will guide market operations nimbly

Will regard upper bound of 1% for 10-year JGB yield as reference in its market ops

Will determine offer rate for fixed-rate JGB buying ops each time, taking account market rates and other factors

Decides to make YCC more flexible

Japan's inflation outlook overshooting but due largely to prolonged rises in import costs

Wages, prices must strengthen in virtuous cycle

BOJ will patiently continue monetary easing under YCC to support economic activity, create environment where wages rise more

Appropriate to make YCC more flexible given very high uncertainty over economy, markets

Strictly capping long-term rate with fixed-rate purchase operation at 1% will have strong positive effects but could also entail large side effects

As such, boj decided to conduct YCC mainly through large-scale JGB buying and nimble market operations

BOJ makes no change to its forward guidance

Inflation forecasts boosted:

Board's core CPI fiscal 2023 median forecast at +2.8% vs +2.5% in July

Board's core CPI fiscal 2024 median forecast at +2.8% vs +1.9% in July

Board's core CPI fiscal 2025 median forecast at +1.7% vs +1.6% in July

Board's real GDP fiscal 2023 median forecast at +2.0% vs +1.3% in July

Board's real GDP fiscal 2024 median forecast at +1.0% vs +1.2% in July

Board's real GDP fiscal 2025 median forecast at +1.0% vs +1.0% in July

BOJ quarterly report:

Japan's economy likely to continue recovering moderately

Inflation likely to slow, then re-accelerate as wages rise, inflation expectations heighten

Uncertainty over Japan's economic, price outlook very high

Must be vigilant to financial, fx market moves and their impact on Japan's economy, prices

BOJ quarterly report on risks:

Uncertainty over Japan's economy, prices is extremely high

Need to closely watch financial, currency market moves, their impact on Japan's economy, prices

Risks to price outlook skewed to upside in fy2023

Must closely watch whether favourable cycle of wage growth, prices will strengthen

Risks to economic outlook generally balanced in fy2023 and fy2024, but skewed to downside for fy2025

There is possibility wage growth may not strengthen as expected next year onward, causing prices to deviate downward

Summary bullets are via Reuters.

The main news is that the 1% 10-year JGB yield cap has been formalised. The Nikkei reported on Monday US time that Bank was considering a 1.5% cap, but that has not panned out.

Stay tuned for Bank of Japan Governor Ueda's news conference at 0630 GMT.