There is no set time for the announcement from the Bank of Japan.

0230 to 0330 GMT is usually a good time window to look for

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will conduct his post-meeting press conference at 0630 GMT

The main components of Bank policy at present are:

10-year JGB yield target around 0%

short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy ultra-loose but may scale back emergency pandemic-relief funding. The Bank is cautiously optimistic that the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus crisis is gradually receding.

