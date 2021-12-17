There is no set time for the announcement from the Bank of Japan.
- 0230 to 0330 GMT is usually a good time window to look for
- Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda will conduct his post-meeting press conference at 0630 GMT
The main components of Bank policy at present are:
- 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
- short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy ultra-loose but may scale back emergency pandemic-relief funding. The Bank is cautiously optimistic that the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus crisis is gradually receding.
