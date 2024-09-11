Nakagawa is a member of the Bank of Japan monetary policy board.

Nakagawa spoke earlier, clearly indicating the rate hikes are not done:

Main points, in summary:

Bank of Japan will continue to raise interest rates if inflation moves in line with its forecast

last month's market rout has not derailed its plan to hike steadily

the BOJ must take into account the impact that such market moves could have on the outlook for the economy and prices when considering whether to hike rates further

real interest rates are currently very low, we will adjust the degree of monetary support, from the standpoint of sustainably and stably achieving our 2% inflation target, if our economic and price forecasts are met

USD/JPY dropped to near 141.50 and is currently around 141.70.