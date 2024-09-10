Bank of Japan officials see little need to raise the benchmark rate at the Sept 20 meeting, according to people familiar cited by Bloomberg.

The report was out earlier and comes as no surprise given the market is pricing in virtually no chance of a move in Sept or October.

"The bank needs to carefully monitor financial markets given recent ructions that include the Nikkei 225’s biggest plunge in history on Aug. 5, just days after the central bank raised its rate, the people said."

The report says BOJ continues to stick to its stance that they should hike later if the economy meets expectations.