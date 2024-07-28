Reuters have a long piece up on a major Bank of Japan review of past policy that "will present a paradigm shift for the central bank's ideas around inflation".

Summary points:

Comprehensive review to help BOJ make case for future rate hikes

Key message of review is that Japan is 'ready for higher rates'

Deputy governor highlights change in Japan's deflationary norm

Review won't lead to change in price goal, policy framework

The full outcome of the review won't be released until later this year.

Here is the link to the price for much more.

The Bank of Japan meet this week, July 30 and 31. There is nothing in the article previewing this meeting.

