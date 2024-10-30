A brief summary of a long piece from Reuters on what to expect from the BoJ this week.

  • BOJ meeting concludes Thursday; rates expected to stay unchanged at 0.25%
  • Weekend election loss complicates BOJ's normalization path
  • USD/JPY hit 3-month highs near 153.50 as markets bet on delayed hikes

More:

  • BOJ's in no rush with inflation stable around 2%
  • Quarterly outlook report unlikely to show major forecast changes
  • Political uncertainty after ruling coalition's defeat adds new wrinkle
  • Most economists now see no hike until 2025 Q1

The wild card? Ueda's tone at the press conference (3:30pm Tokyo/0630 GMT Thursday). Watch for:

  • Any shift from September's dovish "we can afford to wait" stance
  • Fresh warnings about yen weakness (dollar/yen's been on a tear)
  • Hints about wage growth expectations for 2025

Bottom line:

  • The path to BOJ's "neutral" 1% rate target looks bumpier after the election. Ishiba's weakened position means he'll need support from parties favoring ultra-loose policy. That's not great news for yen bulls.

Next BOJ meetings:

  • Dec 18-19 and Jan 23-24, but March 2025 looking more likely for the next move.

***

USD/JPY update:

usdyen boj preview 30 October 2024 2