The Bank of Japan policy statement is due sometime in 0230 - 0330 GMT time slot (2230 - 2330 US Eastern time)

The BoJ is likely to hold monetary policy steady, the current short-term rate is 0.25%, and maintain its view the economy will continue to recover moderately as rising wages underpin consumption.

Signalling from the Bank is expected to show that solid wage growth and consumption will allow it central bank to raise interest rates again in coming months

Reuters convey comments from former BOJ official Nobuyasu Atago:

"Having just raised rates in July, the BOJ will likely prefer to scrutinise market developments for the time being,"

"It's natural to think the next rate hike will come in December"

Governor Ueda will speak at 0630 GMT (0230 US Eastern time)

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda