Deutsche Bank on the Bank of Japan meeting coming up today:

We see some policy revision as a circa 40% probability event but continue to expect no change in monetary stance as the baseline.

For the Outlook Report, we expect the BoJ to increase the inflation outlook for FY2023 but lower it for FY 2024, continuing to emphasise downside risks, but with no changes to the growth outlook.

