Text is here:
Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 19 and 20, 2024
In brief, the main piiuntts from what was a bit of a dud meeting:
- Japan's economy has been recovering moderately, with steady price rises.
- Economic activity and prices are generally on track, with moderate growth expected.
- Concerns exist regarding the impact of U.S. economic uncertainties on Japan, including exchange rates and corporate profits.
- The Bank will maintain its current accommodative stance but will adjust if economic conditions improve.
- There are no immediate plans for further rate hikes, emphasizing stability and careful communication.