Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on September 19 and 20, 2024

In brief, the main piiuntts from what was a bit of a dud meeting:

  • Japan's economy has been recovering moderately, with steady price rises.
  • Economic activity and prices are generally on track, with moderate growth expected.
  • Concerns exist regarding the impact of U.S. economic uncertainties on Japan, including exchange rates and corporate profits.
  • The Bank will maintain its current accommodative stance but will adjust if economic conditions improve.
  • There are no immediate plans for further rate hikes, emphasizing stability and careful communication.
