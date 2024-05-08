Headlines via Reuters:
- One member said if trend inflation accelerates, BOJ will adjust degree of monetary easing but accommodative financial environment likely to continue for time being
- One member said if forecasts under quarterly report are met, interest rates might rise to levels higher than markets currently price in
- One member said one option would be to hike rates moderately in accordance with economic, price, financial developments, to avoid shock from abrupt policy shift
- One member said must hike rates at appropriate timing as likelihood of achieving our forecasts heightens
- One member said BOJ must deepen debate on timing, pace of future rate hike
- One member said extent of consumption recovery toward latter half of this year will be key in considering next policy change timing
- One member said if inflation overshoot continues against backdrop of weak yen, pace of policy normalisation may become faster
- One member said households' purchasing power remains weak so must maintain easy monetary conditions for time being
- One member said appropriate for BOJ to indicate, at some point, path toward reducing its bond buying
- One member said BOJ must proceed with shrinking its balance sheet including by reducing bond buying when right time comes
- One member said even if it takes a long time, BOJ must eventually eliminate its etf holdings
- One member said must be mindful of upside risk to inflation as weak yen, rising crude oil prices affecting cost-push pressure
- One member said weak yen weighs on economy short-term, but may push up trend inflation by boosting output, income in medium-, to long-term horizon
- One member said must be vigilant to various upside risks to inflation, such as weak yen, fiscal stimulus and chance of stronger wage-inflation spiral
- MOF rep said consumption lacking momentum, hope BOJ works closely with govt to achieve sustainable 2% inflation
Full text:
