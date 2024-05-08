Headlines via Reuters:

One member said if trend inflation accelerates, BOJ will adjust degree of monetary easing but accommodative financial environment likely to continue for time being

One member said if forecasts under quarterly report are met, interest rates might rise to levels higher than markets currently price in

One member said one option would be to hike rates moderately in accordance with economic, price, financial developments, to avoid shock from abrupt policy shift

One member said must hike rates at appropriate timing as likelihood of achieving our forecasts heightens

One member said BOJ must deepen debate on timing, pace of future rate hike

One member said extent of consumption recovery toward latter half of this year will be key in considering next policy change timing

One member said if inflation overshoot continues against backdrop of weak yen, pace of policy normalisation may become faster

One member said households' purchasing power remains weak so must maintain easy monetary conditions for time being

One member said appropriate for BOJ to indicate, at some point, path toward reducing its bond buying

One member said BOJ must proceed with shrinking its balance sheet including by reducing bond buying when right time comes

One member said even if it takes a long time, BOJ must eventually eliminate its etf holdings

One member said must be mindful of upside risk to inflation as weak yen, rising crude oil prices affecting cost-push pressure

One member said weak yen weighs on economy short-term, but may push up trend inflation by boosting output, income in medium-, to long-term horizon

One member said must be vigilant to various upside risks to inflation, such as weak yen, fiscal stimulus and chance of stronger wage-inflation spiral

MOF rep said consumption lacking momentum, hope BOJ works closely with govt to achieve sustainable 2% inflation

***

Full text:

***

The Summary of Opinions from the Bank of Japan today is for the April 25-26 meeting:

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) releases a "Summary of Opinions" after each monetary policy meeting. It serves as a record of the discussion and views of the Policy Board members on various economic and financial issues.

Key points about the Summary:

The summary includes the views of the Policy Board members on economic conditions, both domestically and globally. This includes assessments of economic growth, inflation, and employment trends, among other indicators.

The summary also outlines the Policy Board members' views on the effectiveness of the BOJ's current monetary policy measures, including interest rate policy, asset purchases, and yield curve control. Members may discuss the pros and cons of these policies and their potential impact on the economy.

The summary includes discussions on the outlook for monetary policy and the potential risks to the economy. Board members may express their views on the appropriate timing and direction of future policy changes, as well as the potential impact of external factors such as global economic conditions.

The summary also includes any dissenting views among the Policy Board members. If a member disagrees with the majority view on a particular issue, they may express their own opinion and rationale.

In a few week's time we'll get the Minutes of this meeting. The Minutes are a more detailed record of the discussions and decisions made during the meeting.