BOJ offers to buy Y 100 bin JGBs (Residual maturity of 10YR to 25YR) outright from 10/19

BOJ offers to buy 300 bin yen JGBs (Residual maturity of 5YR to 10YR) outright from 10/19

BOJ offers to buy JGBs at fixed-rate with unlimited amount (Residual maturity of 5YR to 10YR) outright from 10/19

The Bank of Japan doing so as part of its Yeild Curvew Control (YCC) efforts.

USD/JPY is little changed: