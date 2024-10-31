ICYMI, from the Bank of Japan on Thursday:
- BOJ governor Ueda comments on phrasing of needing time to scrutinise market risks
- BOJ governor Ueda: Uncertainties surrounding Japan's economy, prices remain high
- BOJ governor Ueda: Will pay attention to upside risks to prices from weak yen
- BOJ governor Ueda: It is possible that unforeseen negative effects could emerge with more rate hikes
I posted this earlier on what's holding Ueda back:
Wells Fargo don't think he'll be constrained for too long, not looking for a December hike though:
- an environment of gradually improving economic growth, inflation that is expected to remain around target in medium term, but some degree of political uncertainty
- WF project that the Bank of Japan will proceed with further rate hikes at a somewhat gradual pace
- WF remain comfortable with forecast for policy rate hikes by 25 bps at each of its January 2025 and April 2025 meetings,